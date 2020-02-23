San Juan River Village Metro District seeking board members

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

Following several special districts requesting nominations for director positions last week, the San Juan River Village Metro District has announced it is also looking for directors to serve on its board.

The district is looking for three directors to serve three-year terms and two directors to serve two-year terms following an election on May 5.

Eligible electors of the San Juan River Village Metro District who are also interested in serving on the board can get a Self-Nomination and Acceptance (SNA) form from the district’s designated election official (DEO), Cynthia Purcell, at P.O. Box 551, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or 946-8385.

If the DEO determines that an electors’ SNA form is not sufficient, the elector who submitted the form may amend the form once, at any time, prior to Feb. 28.

The deadline to submit an SNA is by the close of business on Feb. 28.

Early submittal is encouraged as the deadline will not permit curing an insufficient form.

Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the DEO by the close of business on March 2.

An application for a mail-in ballot shall be filed with the DEO no later than the close of business on May 1, except that, if the applicant wishes to receive the mail-in ballot by mail, the application shall be filed no later than the close of business on April 28.

