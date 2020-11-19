San Juan River project to improve access, safety for boaters

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Public access to recreation amenities is a priority for outdoor advocates in southwest Colorado and a new project to greatly improve an access point for boaters on the San Juan River is in the planning stage.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.