San Juan River posts lowest recorded flow total for Dec. 18

This week, a slight drop was reported in local basin’s collective snowpack total, according the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

As of Dec. 18, the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan River basins sat at 124 percent of median; last week those basins were 125 percent of median.

Last week, the Upper San Juan site did not have a snowpack total due to missing data, but this week that site’s snowpack total is 124 percent of median.

The Wolf Creek summit is 97 percent of median this week, according to the NRCS; last week it was 88 percent of median.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the forecast is partially cloudy and sunny through Sunday for Pagosa Springs.

For Wolf Creek Pass, the NWS indicates mostly sunny skies as well, with no snow on the forecast through Sunday.

Other snowpack reports

The Upper Rio Grande Basin has a snowpack total of 125 percent; last week that basin’s snowpack total was 118 percent of median.

A 21 percent increase was recorded for the Arkansas River Basin, with snowpack totals going from 113 percent of median this week to 134 percent this week.

The Yampa and White River basins are currently 127 percent of median — a 9 percent increase from last week.

The Laramie and North Platte River basins are 123 percent of median when last week they were 115 percent of median.

A 13 percent increase was recorded for the South Platte River Basin, with snowpack totals going from 127 percent of median to 140 percent of median.

This week, the Upper Colorado River Basin is 122 percent of median, an increase from last week’s total of 109 percent of median.

The Gunnison River Basin is 114 percent of median; last week it was 108 percent of median.

