San Juan Outdoor Club chosen to benefit from 19th Hole Concerts

By Susan Fischer
Special to The PREVIEW
The San Juan Outdoor Club is one of six Archuleta County nonprofits selected to benefit from the 19th Hole Concerts at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club.
Presented by the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado, the 19th Hole Concerts pairs an Archuleta nonprofit with a local music talent on Thursday evenings, June 14 through July 19, to offer a fun and entertaining event.
Food from the grill, beer, wine and signature cocktails will be available for purchase. Concert-goers should bring a camp chair or blanket, and, please, leave pets at home.
The cover charge is a $10 donation (age 10 and under free) which supports the six selected nonprofits. At the end of the concert series, all proceeds are pooled and distributed equally to the six featured organizations.
All concerts run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
June 21: — Brooks-i Band: Original party rock-n-roll dance music; featuring San Juan Outdoor Club.
June 28 — San Juan Mountain Boys: country, folk, pop and old rock; featuring DUST2.
July 5 — 13th Hour: Original rock; featuring Archuleta Seniors Inc.
July 12 — Songs of the Fall: Americana; featuring Aspire.
July 19 — J-Calvin’s Soul Sessions: Soul-abducting jazz funk; featuring San Juan Headwaters Forest Health Partnership.
