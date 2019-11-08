San Juan National Forest offices closed Nov. 11

The Forest Service participates in fee-free days with other federal agencies to commemorate holidays and encourage Americans to visit their public lands. Veterans Day is the final fee-free day for 2019. The next fee-free day will be Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Fees will be waived at sites that normally charge a day-use fee and campgrounds that are not on the National Recreation Reservation System. Since many recreation sites are closed for the winter, visitors are encouraged to contact the appropriate ranger district office to determine which sites are open and will have fees waived.