San Juan National Forest offices closed Nov. 11
The San Juan National Forest will waive fees at many recreation sites on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, in honor of Americans who have served in the armed services. All San Juan Forest offices will be closed that day in observance of the federal holiday. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The Forest Service participates in fee-free days with other federal agencies to commemorate holidays and encourage Americans to visit their public lands. Veterans Day is the final fee-free day for 2019. The next fee-free day will be Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Fees will be waived at sites that normally charge a day-use fee and campgrounds that are not on the National Recreation Reservation System. Since many recreation sites are closed for the winter, visitors are encouraged to contact the appropriate ranger district office to determine which sites are open and will have fees waived.
If you plan to visit the San Juan National Forest over the weekend, know before you go. Check the weather forecast and be prepared for seasonal fluctuations. Use good judgment and basic safety precautions when hiking, fishing or camping on the San Juan. Fire danger remains high across the San Juan, and campfire safety and prevention is always a priority. Never leave a campfire unattended and make sure it is out cold before leaving the area.
By Pagosa SUN Online
This story was posted on November 8, 2019.