San Juan National Forest offers virtual services during stay-at-home order

By Esther Godson

Special to The SUN

The San Juan National Forest (SJNF) began offering virtual services at its visitor desks on March 18 to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak following guidance from federal and state authorities.

Following Colorado’s stay-at-home order, which went into effect March 26 at 6 a.m., the SJNF will continue offering a suite of services.

Many of your questions can be answered over the phone. Customers needing information, permits or maps are encouraged to call the following phone numbers during regular business hours for prompt customer service:

• Pagosa Ranger District: 264-2268.

• SJNF Headquarters: 247-4874.

Please leave a voicemail if your call isn’t answered and be sure to give a callback number. Our staff will call you back as soon as possible. The health and well-being of our employees and the people we serve are our top priority. We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and we will make any necessary changes should the need arise.

“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” said Forest Supervisor Kara Chadwick. “We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”

