San Juan National Forest to lift all fire restrictions on Forest Service Land at midnight

The San Juan National Forest is lifting all fire restrictions on Forest Service Land, effective Thursday, July 12, at midnight.
Recent thunderstorms have brought much needed moisture to the area. More rain is expected over the next few weeks. The thunderstorms have produced more rain in some areas than others. The current average fire danger is low.
The Dolores Ranger District has received the most rainfall, while the Pagosa Ranger District has received the least. The Weminuche wilderness and adjacent high elevations have received substantially more rainfall. The lower elevations and the BLM Tres Rios office has received less. The BLM land around Silverton will also be lifting all fire restrictions, but the lower elevation BLM land around Dolores and Durango will stay at Stage 1 (campfires are only allowed in established campgrounds).
While the thunderstorms are also bringing lightning and new fire starts, the humidity is high and fires are easily controlled and put out. Human starts have been almost nonexistent.
Fire restriction decisions are based on fire behavior, ability to control a fire once it starts, firefighting resources available, ignition indices of forest fuels, temperatures, wind and observed and predicted weather. Most of the Forest has received sufficient rainfall and fires have been easily controlled. However, the public is reminded to use caution with fires. Do not leave campfires unattended or smoldering cigarette butts.
Closures for the Burro and 416 Fire remain in effect and city, county and BLM fire restrictions remain in effect. Check with your local offices for current fire restrictions.
For more Forest Service fire restriction and closure information, contact the San Juan National Forest at 247-4874, or visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/sanjuan/firerestrictions. You can also follow @SanJuanNF on Twitter and Facebook. For BLM fire information, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-information/colorado/.
To report a fire on federal lands, please contact the Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at (970) 385-1324.
