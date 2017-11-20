San Juan National Forest Christmas tree permits on sale

- News
By Ann Bond
Special to The SUN
Christmas tree permits, which allow you to cut your own holiday tree, are now on sale for $8 at San Juan National Forest offices and selected retail outlets in southwestern Colorado. A permit allows the bearer to cut one tree up to 20 feet tall for personal use until Dec. 31.
Permits come with a brochure with safety tips, information on which species of tree to harvest and the best places to find trees.
The Forest Service is also offering one free permit to fourth-grade students who hold a valid Every Kid in a Park pass or paper voucher downloaded from www.EveryKidinaPark.gov. The free permit is good only at agency offices and the participating fourth-grader must be present.
San Juan National Forest permits are now on sale at Pagosa Ranger District, 180 Pagosa St. (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; sometimes closed for lunch noon to 1 p.m.).
National forest roads are not plowed for snow removal and icy or snow-packed conditions may exist. For information on road conditions, go to: http://www.fs.usda.gov/sanjuan or call the national forest office closest to your destination. Bureau of Management Christmas tree permits are sold separately.
