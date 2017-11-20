San Juan National Forest Christmas tree permits on sale

By Ann Bond
Special to The SUN
Christmas tree permits, which allow you to cut your own holiday tree, are now on sale for $8 at San Juan National Forest offices and selected retail outlets in southwestern Colorado. A permit allows the bearer to cut one tree up to 20 feet tall for personal use until Dec. 31.
Permits come with a brochure with safety tips, information on which species of tree to harvest and the best places to find trees.
The Forest Service is also offering one free permit to fourth-grade students who hold a valid Every Kid in a Park pass or paper voucher downloaded from www.EveryKidinaPark.gov. The free permit is good only at agency offices and the participating fourth-grader must be present.
San Juan National Forest permits are now on sale at Pagosa Ranger District, 180 Pagosa St. (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; sometimes closed for lunch noon to 1 p.m.).
National forest roads are not plowed for snow removal and icy or snow-packed conditions may exist. For information on road conditions, go to: http://www.fs.usda.gov/sanjuan or call the national forest office closest to your destination. Bureau of Management Christmas tree permits are sold separately.

This story was posted on November 20, 2017.