San Juan National Forest accepting project proposals for Title 2 funding

By Ann Bond
Special to The SUN

Project proposals are now being accepted for natural-resource projects that benefit the San Juan National Forest and rural economies of southwestern Colorado counties, through funding available under Title 2 of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.

This story was posted on January 5, 2017.