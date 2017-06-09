San Juan Hot Shots monitor Chris Mountain Fire

- News
A 20-member crew of San Juan Hot Shots out of Durango are monitoring a 5.7-acre fire on Chris Mountain tonight, according to Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office Director of Emergency Operations Mike Le Roux.
The fire is located on federal land. Archuleta County fire crews provided mutual aid to Pagosa Ranger District along with the San Juan Hot Shots. A helicopter also assisted by dropping water on the fire.
There is fire line around perimeter, but the fire still active, Le Roux said. This evening’s cooling temperatures are expected to aid with conditions.
