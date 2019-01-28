San Juan Conservation District holds poster contest

By Cynthia Purcell

Special to The SUN

The San Juan Conservation District hosted its annual poster contest for fifth-grade students. This year’s theme was “Watersheds: Our Water, Our Home.”

The students were given a presentation on the importance of conservation and using natural resources wisely. They created a poster depicting between one and three conservation practices. District supervisors judged the posters and awarded cash prizes for the top five entries.

Additionally, each student who participated in the contest received a key chain with a compass and whistle. The top two winners were sent on to the state competition at the Colorado Association of Conservation Districts annual meeting in Loveland earlier in November.

The San Juan Conservation District works on the ground every day with local farmers, ranchers and landowners to protect our water, soil and air for future generations. The district has been involved in delivering locally driven conservation across Archuleta County and parts of Hinsdale and Mineral counties up to the Continental Divide for more than 70 years.

