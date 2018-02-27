San Juan Basin Public Health seeks community input for 2018 community health assessment

- News
By Claire Ninde
Special to The SUN
San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) is seeking input from community members to determine the primary health and wellness needs impacting residents of Archuleta and La Plata counties.
The agency encourages local residents to provide feedback via a survey located on its website www.sjbpublichealth.org. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.
The survey is part of a Community Health Assessment process undertaken by the agency every five years. Answers from the survey will be used to create a Public Health Improvement Plan that includes responsive strategies to improve overall health as well as address issues faced by specific populations within local communities.
Additionally, as part of the Community Health Assessment process, SJBPH will hold focus groups throughout the region to gain specialized feedback about community health indicators.
SJBPH’s survey is open to any Archuleta or La Plata county resident over 18 years of age and should take no more than 15 minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous. The agency is asking community members to complete the survey by March 31. To receive a paper version of this survey, please call SJBPH at 247-5702 in La Plata County or 264-2409 in Archuleta County.
If you have any questions, please contact Kristin Pulatie, director of assessment and planning, by email at kpulatie@sjbpublichealth.org or Shannon Shropshire, assessment and planning specialist, by email at sshropshire@sjbpublichealth.org.
