San Juan Basin Public Health issues ‘Stay at Home’ Advisory
Through the advisory, SJBPH reaffirms statewide orders to slow the spread of COVID-19. In addition, SJBPH urges all residents to do their part by staying at home unless it is essential.
PUBLIC HEALTH STAY AT HOME ADVISORY
AN ADVISORY OF THE HEALTH OFFICER FOR
LA PLATA AND ARCHULETA COUNTIES
RECITALS:
WHEREAS, there is significant consensus that COVID-19 resulted in a world-wide pandemic and local disaster emergency as evidenced by the following:
- On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 a “public health emergency of international concern;”
- On January 31, 2020, the United States Department of Health and Human Services declared the virus a public health emergency;
- On February 26, 2020, the CEO of USJHSD activated USJHSD’s emergency operations plan for a pandemic;
- On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic;
- On March 11, 2020, the Governor of Colorado issued Executive Order D 2020-003 declaring Colorado a state of disaster emergency due to the presence of COVID-19 in Colorado;
- On March 12, 2020, the CEO of USJHSD activated its Incident Command as part of its emergency operations plan to prepare and respond to the pandemic;
- On March 13, 2020 the President of the United States issued a Proclamation that the “COVID-19 outbreak constitutes a national emergency;”
- On March 16, 2020, the Executive Director of San Juan Basin Public Health, the public health district for Archuleta and La Plata counties, declared a local disaster emergency for its entire district for a period up to seven days, and on March 17, 2020 the Board of Public Health for the San Juan Basin Public Health consented to the continuation of the declaration of local disaster emergency for so long as is necessary to address the COVID-19 pandemic as determined by its Executive Director or Board;
- On March 16, 2020, the County Administrator of La Plata County declared a local disaster emergency for a period of up to seven days and on March 17, 2020, the Board of County Commissioners adopted Resolution 2020-16 extended the local disaster emergency declaration until such time as the Board determines the disaster emergency has terminated through adoption of a resolution declaring such;
- On March 16, 2020, the County Administrator of Archuleta County declared a local disaster emergency and on March 17, 2020, the Board of County Commissioners adopted Resolution 2020-95 extending the Declaration of a Local Disaster through April 21, 2020;
- On March 16, 2020, the Interim City Manager of the City of Durango declared an emergency for a period of up to seven days and on March 17, 2020, the City Council ratified the emergency disaster declaration and continued until further action of the Council;
- On March 16, 2020, the Mayor of the Town of Pagosa Springs declared a local disaster emergency for a period of up to seven days and on March 19, 2020, the Town Council consented to a continuation of the declaration of local disaster emergency;
- During the week of March 16, 2020, the Southern Ute Indian Tribe ceased nonessential tribal governmental operations due to COVID-19 and on March 22, 2020 ordered the Southern Ute Indian Tribe to modify tribal government services and business operations effective March 23, 2020;
- On March 19, 2020, the Board of Trustees of the Town of Ignacio adopted Resolution 05-2020 Declaring a State of Emergency for the Town of Ignacio.
WHEREAS, the virus that causes COVID-19 can easily be spread through person-to-person contact and the risk of transmission is higher when people are in close proximity; and
WHEREAS, as of March 22, 2020, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has confirmed 591 cases of COVID-19 within the State of Colorado and public health experts anticipate that, due to the contagiousness of the illness and the fact that numerous travelers from around the world visit the Health District, La Plata and Archuleta counties are at higher risk of COVID-19 spread; and
WHEREAS, in the absence of immunization or specific treatment, the Health Officer has determined that social distancing is the best tool currently available to slow the spread of COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, as of March 22, 2020, Colorado State Governor Jared Polis has issued the following public health and executive orders in order to slow the spread of COVID-19:
- NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER 20-20 RESTRICTING VISITORS AT ALL COLORADO SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES, ASSISTED LIVING RESIDENCES AND INTERMEDIATE CARE FACILITIES, issued March 12, 2020;
- EXECUTIVE ORDER D 2020-004, Ordering Closure of Downhill Ski Resorts Due to the Presence of COVID-19 in the State of Colorado, issued on March 14, 2020;
- EXECUTIVE ORDER D 2020-005, Directing State Parties and Secretary of State to Amend Rules Regarding In-Person Gatherings to all the 2020 Primary Election to Proceed without Interruption, in light of the Disaster Declaration set forth in Executive Order D 2020 003, issued on March 16, 2020;
- NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER 20-22 CLOSING BARS, RESTAURANTS, THEATERS, AND CASINOS STATEWIDE, issued on March 16, 2020;
- AMENDED NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER 20-22 CLOSING BARS, RESTAURANTS, THEATERS, GYMNASIUMS, CASINOS, NONESSENTIAL PERSONAL SERVICES FACILITIES, AND RACETRACK AND OFF-TRACK PARI-MUTUEL WAGERING FACILITIES STATEWIDE, issued on March 18, 2020;
- NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER 20-23 IMPLEMENTING SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES, issued on March 18, 2020;
- EXECUTIVE ORDER D 2020-006, Amending Executive Order D 2020 004 Ordering Closure of Downhill Ski Areas Due to the Presence of COVID-19 in the State of Colorado, in Light of the Disaster Declaration Set Forth in Executive Order D 2020 003, issued on March 18, 2020;
- EXECUTIVE ORDER D 2020-007, Ordering Suspension of Normal In-Person Instruction at All Public and Private Elementary and Secondary Schools in the State of Colorado Due to the Presence of COVID-19, issued March 18, 2020;
- EXECUTIVE ORDER D 2020-008, Amending Executive Order D 2020 005 to Limit In-Person Contact Concerning Elections and the Secretary of State’s Operations, in light of the Disaster Declaration set forth in Executive Order D 2020 003, issued on March 18, 2020;
- EXECUTIVE ORDER D 2020-009, Ordering the Temporary Cessation of All Elective and Non-Essential Surgeries and Procedures and Preserving Personal Protective Equipment and Ventilators in Colorado Due to the Presence of COVID-19, issued March 19, 2020;
- EXECUTIVE ORDER D 2020-010, Ordering the Suspension of Statute to Extend the Income Tax Payment Deadlines Due to the COVID-19 Disaster Emergency, issued March 20, 2020;
- EXECUTIVE ORDER D 2020-011, Ordering the Temporary Suspension of Certain Regulatory Statutes Due to the Presence of COVID-19, issued March 20, 2020;
- EXECUTIVE ORDER D 2020-012, Limiting Evictions, Foreclosures, and Public Utility Disconnections and Expediting Unemployment Insurance Claim Processing to Provide Relief to Coloradans Affected by COVID-19, issued March 20, 2020;
- EXECUTIVE ORDER D 2020-013, Ordering Colorado Employers to Reduce In-Person Workforce by Fifty Percent Due to the Presence of COVID-19 in the State, issued March 22, 2020.
WHEREAS, this STAY AT HOME ADVISORY may be amended as additional State Orders are issued.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT:
- The Health Officer for San Juan Basin Public Health hereby reaffirms that there is a local public health disaster emergency within the Health District, that immediate and drastic measures are necessary to mitigate the imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property resulting from the COVID-19 virus.
- San Juan Basin Public Health, as a political subdivision of the State of Colorado, charged with protecting public health within the Health District, endorses the Public Health and Executive Orders listed above and urges other political subdivisions within the Health District to take immediate action to comply with the Orders.
- The effect of this Advisory shall be to urge our community members to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and STAY AT HOME to every extent possible – especially if you are among the high risk category, to limit non-essential activities of daily life, and to minimize and prevent social contact. Those who exhibit symptoms must isolate themselves so as not to infect others.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this Advisory shall be effective upon the date and time given below and shall remain in effect until it is no longer necessary as deemed by the Health Officer.
SAN JUAN BASIN PUBLIC HEALTH
Date: _3/23/2020_
By: _____Liane Jollon______
Liane Jollon, Executive Director and Health Officer
