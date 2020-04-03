San Juan Basin Public Health closes lobbies to public; services still available by appointment, phone and online

By Claire Ninde

Special to The SUN

Effective March 26, San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) announced that its Pagosa Springs office at 502 S. 8th St. will close its lobbies to the public. Services will be available by appointment only until further notice.

SJBPH is making this change in order to follow social distancing recommendations, the governor’s “stay at home” order and to protect our community. SJBPH staff is still working and available to all clients.

Community members needing copies of birth and death certificates should submit applications online or by mail. SJBPH staff are available to assist with questions and payments online or by phone. All certified copies will be returned to applicants via mail. Due to this change, there will be a slight delay in receiving a birth or death certificate.

SJBPH Sexual Health and Immunization clinics will be available for consults over the phone, birth control pickups and essential appointments. Other client-centered services are still serving clients over the phone, or with alternative modes of interaction. Call one of our team members to find out more:

• Pagosa Springs office front desk: 264-2409.

• Durango office front desk: 247-5702.

• Vital statistics: 247-5702 or 264-2409.

• Care coordination: 335-2073.

• Communications: 335-2044.

• Environmental health: 335-2052.

• Immunization clinic: 335-2011.

• Health insurance literacy: 335-2021.

• Nurse Family Partnership: 335-2083.

• Public Health Emergency and Response: 335-2017.

• SafeCare: 335-2041.

• Women Infants and Children: 335-2018.

• Sexual Health Clinic: 335-2015.

• Single-entry point/options for long-term care: 335-2075.

• Thriving Communities: 335-2091.

For the most up-to-date information, visit SJBPH’s website at: https://sjbpublichealth.org/.

