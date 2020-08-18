San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging News: The Alzheimer’s Association supported these bills signed into law

By Kay Kaylor

SUN Columnist

I advocate for residents in extended care and assisted living residences as the region’s lead long-term care ombudsman. I also am a Senior Medicare Patrol and State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselor, all as an employee of San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging (SJBAAA). Information on the many aging and care concerns will be included here.

Although the Colorado General Assembly’s legislative session was delayed until mid-May and lawmakers dealt with a $3.3 billion budget shortfall due to the pandemic, they passed several bills that support people living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias and their caregivers. The Alzheimer’s Association (AA) credits the State Champions, volunteers who communicate with their legislators, for making a difference.

Due to the House Bill titled Equity in Access to Clinical Trials in Medicaid, Medicaid will join Medicare and private insurance in covering routine costs associated with participating in approved clinical trials. Clinical trials research new tests and treatments. The routine costs are for medically necessary services normally covered by Medicaid, such as physician visits or lab tests. Thus, limited income will not be a barrier to participating in such trials.

Another House Bill closes existing loopholes in a program that requires a Colorado Adult Protective Services (CAPS) check before hiring direct care workers. The CAPS check searches for claims with evidence of mistreatment of an at-risk adult. To close one loophole, the bill adds penalties for employers who knowingly request a CAPS check inappropriately, such as on a potential long-term care resident rather than a volunteer or job applicant, or who provide false information. It also creates a new category of prohibited behavior against an at-risk adult to cover harmful actions not in the current law.

The bill further requires sending a positive CAPS check to the employer and parent company or oversight agency if the employer requesting it is also an employee. If an employer received a CAPS check and does not want to hire a person until later, the employer must request a new check. Finally, the bill requires cooperation with the department of human services investigating allegations of mistreatment.

A new Senate bill provides steps for people living with cognitive impairments, such as a traumatic brain injury or dementia, to “untangle themselves from the criminal justice system,” as the AA summary describes it. Depending on the charges, a case might be dismissed or a bond hearing held.

Another Senate bill requires Medicaid to reimburse rural health clinics and federal Indian and qualified health centers for telemedicine services at the same rate as in-person services. Telemedicine allows private electronic communication between a person and provider, such as by video. The bill also requires state-regulated health insurance plans to cover telehealth services. Some Medicaid covered telemedicine services include home health care, physical therapy and hospice care.

SJBAAA offers resources for people age 60 and older or on Medicare. For further information, please call or text 403-2165 or send an email to leadombudsman@sjbaaa.org.