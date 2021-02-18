Salvation Army

Archuleta County Salvation Army would like to thank everyone involved in our 2020 Red Kettle Fundraising campaign and also recognize City Market, TBK Bank, Mr. Loren Foster, Pagosa Springs Rotary and Vets 4 Vets for their overwhelming help and special assistance. We thank our hometown churches, numerous local organizations, youth groups, student groups, Pagosa Springs businesses and fill-in bell ringers — who, working together, manned the Red Kettle and rang bells for a total of 216 hours over a 28-day time period.

