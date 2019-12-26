Sales tax revenues continue to climb Up 29.7 percent in October

The October sales tax report for Archuleta County disseminated by Archuleta County Finance Director Larry Walton shows a 29.7 percent revenue increase compared to October of 2018.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

By John Finefrock, Staff Writer
This story was posted on December 26, 2019.