Sales tax revenues continue to climb, up 19.4 percent in January

By John Finefrock
Staff Writer
The January sales tax report for Archuleta County disseminated by Archuleta County Finance Director Larry Walton shows a 19.4 percent revenue increase compared to January 2019.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow

By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
This story was posted on March 12, 2020.