Sales tax collections 6.55 percent ahead of last year

Sales tax collections for October 2017 were 14.8 percent higher than sales tax collections in October of 2016, with the year-to-date collections for 2017 being 6.55 percent higher than the same period last year.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, News, Top Stories