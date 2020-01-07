Sailing adventure presentation to benefit Veterans for Veterans

By Tari Woods

Special to The SUN

Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County will be celebrating the new year with a fundraising event on Jan. 11 at the Best Western Lodge at 3505 U.S. 160.

The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is $20 and children under 5 are admitted free.

There will be a cash bar and appetizers from around town, with local restaurants donating their “bites.”

The vets will be hosting Capt. John Barry lll, who lives here in Pagosa Springs. He will be sharing his stories with a slide show of his sailing adventure on his vessel the “Avalanche.”

He and his crew recently finished his goal of sailing around the world. He passed under the Golden Gate Bridge on Sept. 18, 2019, having covered 2,600 sea miles from Honolulu in 17 days. He will have interesting, funny, dangerous and exciting tales to tell. Hang on to your hats, mates, they just may be blown away.

There will be a live and silent auction. The live auction will feature a round-trip airplane ride from Pagosa to Telluride with lunch for two and another offering of a stay at Purgatory Mountain. The silent auction will also have many fun and must-have items. Support our vets. Wear your red, white and blue. Hope to see you there.

For information, please contact Tari Woods. Call or text 398-0023 or email tarilwoods@aol.com.

Follow these topics: Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Top Stories, Veterans