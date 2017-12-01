Russ Hill Memorial Bazaar

Truckloads of fresh greenery have been gathered, bags of pine cones have been picked up, the “elves” at the Community United Methodist Church are hard at work, and the annual Russ Hill Memorial Bazaar is officially open for business. Hundreds of wreaths and table arrangements will be created this year. The Methodists have been handcrafting these beautiful items annually since 1962. The net proceeds from sales benefit local nonprofit organizations in addition to programs within the church itself. Bazaar hours are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 8.

