Roy Vega, pictured second from the left and flanked by numerous family members, was presented a special award by Mullins-Nickerson American Legion Post 108 Cmdr. Raymond Taylor on July 11. The award cited Vega for his outstanding dedication, commitment and longtime service to Post 108. Among Vega’s many accomplishments, he formed and organized a permanent Honor Guard in 2009. The Honor Guard has since provided final military honors to scores of deceased Archuleta County veterans. Vega currently serves as the Post 108 adjutant.
