Rotary’s ‘Jewels and Jeans’ Barn dance set for Oct. 15

By John Duvall
Special to The PREVIEW
It’s nearly mid-October, which means Rotary’s “Jewels and Jeans” Barn Dance can’t be far away.
Oct. 15 is this year’s date. Country Thunder is the back-by-popular-request band. The Archuleta County Extension building is the place (at the fairgrounds). The music, dancing and good times start at 7 p.m. And $10 gets you in the door if you buy your ticket in advance. Otherwise, it’s $15 if you wait until dance night and buy your ticket at the door.
Buy all the barbecue you want, but save a little money for the cash bar.
Consider stopping by Exit Realty or Old West Press for your advance tickets. Last year’s barn dance was a sellout.
The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club puts on this shindig to help fund its many community projects. Did you know that the local Rotary Club gives $20,000 in scholarships each year to deserving Archuleta County graduates? And picture dictionaries to every third-grade student at Pagosa Springs Elementary School? And lots, lots more.
Everybody’s invited to this year’s “Jewels and Jeans” Barn Dance. Y’all come.
