Rotary’s ‘Jewels and Jeans’ Barn Dance Saturday

By John Duvall

Special to The PREVIEW

Looking for a mid-October picker-upper? It’s your lucky week.

How about danceable, put a zip-in-your-step country western music? Dazzling and semi-dazzling western outfits worn by real Pagosa guys and gals? Delicious barbecue? Plus, everybody’s in a toe-tappin’, back-slappin’, happy mood.

No, you don’t have to drive to Santa Fe, Amarillo or even Gem City to find such good times. It’s all right here this Saturday night, Oct. 15, at the “Jewels and Jeans” Barn Dance. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the frivolity (music, dancing, etc.) starts at 7 p.m. at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds’ county Extension building — the same location as last year’s sold-out barn dance.

Pumping out the real country western dance music will be Country Thunder.

If you rush right out and buy your ticket in advance, it’ll cost you just $10. If you wait until Saturday night and buy your ticket at the door, it’s still an entertainment bargain at $15. Advance tickets are available at Exit Realty and at Old West Press, both of which are on Put Hill.

Barbecue will be available for purchase and there will be a cash bar.

This happy times event helps the Pagosa Springs Rotary Club fund the $20,000 in scholarships given annually to local high school graduates, in addition to the many other worthwhile community activities and organizations which Rotary supports every year.

Don’t miss this Saturday’s “Jewels and Jeans” Barn Dance. It only comes once a year.

