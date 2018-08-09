Rotary Youth Exchange

Students participating in the short-term Rotary youth exchange program recently met for an afternoon in Pagosa Springs. Far left is Priscille Vedrines from Lille, France, who is seated next to her host sister, Natasha Curzon, from Steamboat Springs. On the far right is Louise Lariviere, from St. Martin les Tatinghem, France, who is seated next to Sarah Ross, rising senior at Pagosa Springs High School, during Lariviere’s stay in Pagosa Springs. Each of the young ladies spent one month with the host sister and her family in their own host countries.

