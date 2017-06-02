Rotary to hold rummage sale Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

- News
By Jeremiah Cummons
Special to The PREVIEW
Pagosa Mountain Morning Rotary Club will hold its annual rummage sale this coming June 3 in the Pagosa Brewing parking lot on North Pagosa Boulevard. Hours for this event are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rotary has held this rummage sale for a number of years. This year, we have a particularly good selection of appliances and furniture, so we hope you will take the time to browse the inventory.
Proceeds from this event go to support Rotary’s many programs in the community, which includes the school weekend backpack program that provides needed food to school children for weekends. Rotary recently purchased art for the Pagosa Springs Medical Center addition, put in a “buddy bench” for the grade school, and contributes to the book purchase program at the school library. Rotary also volunteers for the fair, community events, Loaves and Fishes, and for the Fourth of July parade.
Thank you for supporting Rotary so Rotary can support our community.
