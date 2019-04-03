Rotary offers youth leadership opportunity

By Roberta Tolan

Special to The SUN

The future leaders of our community and our country are the youth of today. They are our student council officers, club presidents, 4-H members, debate team winners, creative minds, technology enthusiasts, sports team leaders and budding entrepreneurs. But becoming an effective and ethical leader takes skill, and these skills can be learned and developed.

The Rotary Youth Leadership conference (RYLA) is the ideal opportunity for students who show leadership potential, want to recognize their own leadership style and develop skills needed now and in the future. This opportunity, offered by the Pagosa Springs Noon Rotary Club, is available to all students who will be sophomores, juniors or seniors in the fall of 2019 and is totally free of charge to all participants.

This four-day leadership training will be held June 21-24 at the Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley Campus in Glenwood Springs. Participants will attend a series of professionally developed presentations and hands-on activities that take participants through a process of assessing their personal leadership characteristics. It will also help participants develop an understanding of the ethics of leadership and setting personal goals.

Students can apply for the RYLA scholarship by contacting Cindi Galabota at cindi@pagosalibrary.org or 903-9860 on or before April 19. Students will be interviewed by the club and scholarship recipients selected in April.

Expenses for the training will be completely covered by the Pagosa Noon Rotary Club and transportation to and from the event will be provided.

