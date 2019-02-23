Rotary kicks off Ice Melt Contest

By JoAnn Laird

Special to The SUN

Is cabin fever getting the best of you? When you take a break from shoveling snow, how about exercising some new brain cells while having some fun, with a chance to win cash prizes in the mean time?

The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club is holding its Ice Melt Contest in cooperation with the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association (PLPOA).

Simply put, this is a contest of precise timing. These crafty Rotarians will take a completely frozen, huge drum with clocks attached to it and set it on the now-frozen Lake Hatcher.

As we head toward March 20, which is the first day of spring, the lake will thaw, the drum will fall through the ice, the clocks stop working and that will signal the date and time to end the contest and award the winners.

The top three guesses — closest to the date, hour, minute and second when the clocks stop — will win $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place.

Tickets for your guesses are $5 each, $20 for five and $100 for 30. Get your tickets soon, as the ice will historically melt before March 20. Contact any Rotarian, pick up a paper form from the Chamber of Commerce, the Chokecherry Tree, the PLPOA Rec Center or the PLPOA administration building on Port Avenue. From the comfort of your home, go to https://form.jotform.com/90245466595163.

All proceeds will go toward the Rotary Scholarship Fund for Pagosa Springs High School graduates. Rotary has proudly funded over $20,000 a year, for over 20 years, to deserving students. In 2018 alone, $28,000 was awarded.

Here’s a chance to possibly win serious money as you dream of your upcoming summer adventures and more importantly, help our local youth with higher education. Do you think March 3 at 4:27 p.m. and 15 seconds will win? Or maybe March 11 at 3:46 p.m. and 22 seconds. Or when?

Follow these topics: Clubs, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Top Stories