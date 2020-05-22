Rotary donates $1,000 to Rise Above Violence

By Livia Lynch

Pagosa Springs Rotary Club

The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club donated $1,000 to the local nonprofit Rise Above Violence to help support their increased caseload resulting from COVID-19.

Archuleta County Undersheriff Derek Woodman noted in a recent SUN article that there has been an “uptick” in domestic violence calls over the past month and Rise Above Violence, a local nonprofit dedicated to assisting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, has seen its call volume increase.

Rise Above Violence Executive Director Carmen Hubbs reported that the nonprofit is fully operational during the pandemic. When catastrophic events like a global pandemic occur, domestic abuse and sexual assault numbers go up and that is what is happening currently in Archuleta County. The Pagosa Springs Rotary wants to support Rise Above Violence with its increased caseload.

The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club meets weekly via Zoom and information about upcoming meetings can be found on at pagosaspringsrotary.org.

