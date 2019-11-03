Rotary Club rings the bell for polio eradication

By Shellie Peterson

Special to The PREVIEW

Rotarians were at it again last week, ringing the bell to eradicate polio from the face of the earth. Generous folks going in and out of City Market donated $243 to the fight. With the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledge to match every dollar raised with $2 more, that means $730 to continue the effort that we are so close to winning.

But Rotarians are not done yet. So far, Rotarians have contributed $940 and there are two weeks left in the campaign. These funds will be matched by the Gates Foundation as well. That total is then $3,550 so far.

Find a Rotarian and get them a check made out to The Rotary Foundation for Polio Plus or go online to endpolionow.org and make a donation.

When Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative three decades ago, polio paralyzed 1,000 children a day. Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million people working to change the world and one way we will do that is by eradicating polio.

