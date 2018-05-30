Rotary awards $28,000 in scholarships

- News
By Livia Lynch
Special to The SUN
The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club is proud to announce those individuals receiving 2018 Rotary Scholarships totaling $28,000.
Colton Castro — Colton plans to attend Colorado State University to major in pre-med.
Hailey Rose — Hailey will also attend Colorado State University, majoring in zoology.
Keanan Anderson — Keanan will attend the University of Denver majoring in both business administration and computer science.
Kyle Garcia — Kyle will attend the University of Utah and plans to study business.
Kayla Nasralla — Kayla plans to attend Seattle Pacific University, majoring in business administration.
Zoee Strohecker — Zoee will be attending Brigham Young University and plans to major in occupational therapy.
Kimberly Armendariz — Kimberly plans to attend Santa Fe Community College and pursue nursing.
The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club congratulates the outstanding class of 2018 and wishes each of them success in their future endeavors.
Since 1983, the Pagosa Springs Rotary Club has awarded a total of $441,000 in scholarships to 169 local high school graduates.
The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club would like to thank the Pagosa Springs community for its continued support of Rotary events and fundraisers that have made its local scholarships possible again this year. Additionally, the Pagosa Springs Rotary Club was pleased to receive a Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative matching grant this year.
