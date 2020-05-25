Rotary awards $27,000 in scholarships

By Livia Lynch

Pagosa Springs Rotary Club

The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club is proud to announce those individuals receiving 2020 Rotary Scholarships totaling $27,000.

Megan Foster: Foster plans to attend the University of Utah to study kinesiology with an emphasis in exercise science.

Mark Holladay: Holladay will attend Colorado School of Mines majoring in computer programming with an emphasis in game design.

Grace Thompson: Thompson will attend Colorado State University to study art education.

Tay Barker: Barker will attend Mesa State University and will pursue a welding certification.



Daniel Laos: Laos plans to attend Tarrant County College and will pursue an emergency medical technician certification.

Josselyn Pina: Pina will be attending San Juan College and plans to study nursing.

The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club congratulates the outstanding class of 2020 and wishes each of them success in their future endeavors.

Since 1983, the Pagosa Springs Rotary Club has awarded a total of $477,000 in scholarships to 180 local high school graduates. The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club would like to thank the Pagosa Springs community for their continued support of Rotary events and fundraisers that have made our local scholarships possible again this year. Additionally, the Pagosa Springs Rotary Club was pleased to receive a Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative matching grant this year.

