Rotary announces fundraising effort for World Polio Day

By Sam Pittmon

Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs

Join us, the Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs, as we celebrate World Polio Day on Oct. 24. Our Polio Eradication Initiative continues, but we are prohibited from soliciting public donations as we have done the past three years at City Market shopping center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After decades of public support and grants exceeding $2.2 billion since 1988, Rotary International and its partners in the Global Polio Initiative including the World Health Organization, U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Vaccine Alliance are proclaiming that the world is now free of polio except for only the two countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

We ask you the citizens of Pagosa Springs for your support to eradicate polio from the face of the earth by donating online at endpolio.org or mailing your check locally to The Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs at P.O. Box 685, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

As per usual, the Gates Foundation will match $2 for every $1 of all funds donated locally. Accordingly, last year, you, the public, and our Rotary members donated $1,815 that was double matched for a total donation of $5,445 to Rotary International Polio Eradication Initiative.

The Rotary Clubs of Pagosa Springs thanks you for your support.