Rotary announces $30,000 in scholarships to 12 Pagosa Springs High School students

By Betty Switzer

Special to The SUN

The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club introduced this year’s scholarship recipients at a recent meeting and congratulated them on their outstanding accomplishments.

The soon-to-be graduates are leaders in academics, sports, school and the community, the music and art programs, business, served as mentors to younger students, and more.

Their passion for their chosen fields of study was very evident in the essays submitted with their applications. The interview panelists were impressed with their expressed desire to make the world a better place for future generations and applauded the teachers and staff who guided them on their educational journeys.

Scholarships will be awarded to the following:

• Edgar Arrellano will attend San Juan College and major in nursing.

• Cole Cayard will attend the University of Denver and major in neuroscience.

• Cade Cowan will attend Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, and major in biology.

• Paul Farrah will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott, Ariz., to study aeronautical science.

• Nathan Lewis will attend Iowa State University and major in environmental engineering.

• Cameron Lucero will attend the University of Utah and major in biology.

• Javier Marinelarena will attend the University of Colorado in Boulder and major in business.

• Madison Peart will attend Brigham Young University and major in business.

• Kianna Plate will attend Fort Lewis College and major in art.

• Jonathan Robel will attend the Colorado School of Mines and major in computer science.

• Sarah Ross will attend Southern Oregon University and major in environmental science and outdoor adventure leadership.

• Morgan Thompson will attend Colorado State University and major in biology.

The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club congratulates the outstanding class of 2019 and wishes each of them success in their future endeavors.

Since 1983, the Pagosa Springs Rotary has awarded a total of $443,000 in scholarships to 174 local high school graduates. We would like to thank the Pagosa Springs community for its continued support of Rotary events and fundraisers that have made our local scholarships possible. In addition, the Pagosa Springs Rotary Club was pleased to receive a Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative matching grant this year.

