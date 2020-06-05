Ross Aragon Community Center begins reopening

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Ross Aragon Community Center opened on June 1 with limited access.

The restrooms and showers will open for public use. There will be designated areas inside the building for Wi-Fi access. Free classes will be offered outside in our parks based on instructor availability.

The gym and workout facility will remain closed per the governor’s safety guidelines.

Please visit the town website, www.pagosasprings.co.gov, for the June calendar of classes.

For any questions, please contact Darren Lewis, Parks and Recreation director, at 264-4151, ext. 231.

