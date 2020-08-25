Rory O’Malley, Elliot Knight star in Pagosa Springs graduate’s short film in Los Angeles film festival

By Clay Marshall Pruitt

Special to The PREVIEW

A new short film, “Our Place Together,” starring Tony-nominee Rory O’Malley (“Book of Mormon,” “Hamilton”) and Elliot Knight of “How To Get Away With Murder,” is set for its North American premiere at this year’s online presentation of Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival on Monday, Aug. 24, as part of the “Heart to Break” shorts program via the Outfest Now platform.

The film tells the story of two young husbands’ retreat to their favorite camping spot to confront a recent diagnosis and the ramifications it will have on their marriage and their future together.

The film’s writer/director, Clay Marshall Pruitt, grew up in Pagosa Springs and graduated from Pagosa Springs High School in 2003.

He said about the genesis of the film, “Reflecting on both of my parents’ cancer diagnoses and corresponding struggles, I began to think about my ‘genetic baggage’ and how that would affect any potential desire to have biological children. ‘Our Place Together’ is an expression of this personal existential journey.”

On working with the two accomplished lead actors, Pruitt said, “Rory and Elliot are both successful, openly gay actors which was incredibly important to me. Authentic representation is absolutely essential in storytelling and both men brought so much real life emotional depth to their roles, it was a true gift to work with them.”

In addition to filmmaking, Pruitt serves as the head of programming at a film-centric crowdfunding platform and spearheaded an early effort to support film festivals needing to move online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic by creating the 2020 Film Festival Survival Pledge. To date, 200-plus festivals have signed.

“I firmly believe in the importance of sharing independent film right now and clearing a path for organizations to do so,” he said. “As independent creators, we owe our support to the festivals that have showcased our work and our peers’ work throughout the years. I am thrilled that audiences around the world will be able to connect with the incredible work of the folks behind this film and all the films it plays alongside.”

The film program will be available for 72 hours starting on Aug. 24 if you’ve purchased an All-Access Pass from the festival website (outfest.org/outfestla2020/). The film is also available as part of the on-demand Shorts Package. Viewing is possible on Desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV.