Rope Rescue

Photos courtesy Dustin English

Multiple local agencies take part in a rope rescue of William Hardaway, 36, of Durango, who drove off of Wolf Creek Pass around mile marker 162 on June 23. Hardaway was driving a 1993 Dodge pickup truck that was hauling a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle and a Jeep on a gooseneck trailer. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the pickup truck plunged 700 feet down the embankment and ended up in a creek. A helicopter assisted in the rescue efforts by hooking to a rescue basket and pulling Hardaway out of the canyon. He suffered “serious injuries.” See story page A13.

By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
This story was posted on July 2, 2020.