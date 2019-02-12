Roles for high school’s ‘Footloose’ announced

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

In 2002, Lisa Hartley and Dale Johnson brought “Footloose” to the stage at Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS).

In 2019, “Footloose” will again be performed on the same stage, quite a few years later and with a whole new crop of actors, most whom were tiny tots at the first show.

Cast as leads in “Footloose” are: Cade Cowan as Ren, Antonia Bussoli as Ariel, Hunter Swinehart as Shaw, Anika Thomas as Vi, Emma Happ as Ethel, Allora Leonard as Rusty, Grace Thompson as Wendy Jo, KC Yeneza as Urleen, Brayden Shilda as Chuck and Ethan Mazur as Willard.

At the request of Dan Burch, music director at PSHS, Johnson has happily stepped back in to produce, direct and choreograph this energetic and full-of-music-and-dance musical, made popular as a movie starring Kevin Bacon in 1984.

“Footloose” will play in March for five performances. Our cast has been in rehearsal for three weeks and has been singing and dancing up a storm.

