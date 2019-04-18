Rocky Mountain Conference on dementia set for April 29

By Kay Kaylor

Special to The PREVIEW

As the part-time long-term care ombudsman for Archuleta County, I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge, a 24-hour extended care home, and BeeHive, an assisted living residence. Federal and state laws protect residents to promote quality of care and quality of life.

The Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association (AA) is holding a one-day conference in Denver on Monday, April 29, for people living with mild cognitive impairment and early dementia, families, friends and professionals.

The cost is $50 for early-stage families, family caregivers, Sugarman award nominees (caregivers nominated by family members) and students. For health care professionals and the general public, the fee is $175, or $150 per person for organizations sending five or more people.

In its 30th year, the conference features experts from across the country from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center, 7800 E Tufts Ave. The morning keynote speaker is Dr. Rebecca Edelmayer, the director of scientific engagement at AA. The closing keynote speaker is Nadine Roberts Cornish, author of “Tears in My Gumbo,” “The Caregiver’s Recipe for Resilience,” and founder of The Caregiver’s Guardian LLC. The rest of the day has three sessions with five choices of speakers in each, along with a separate full-day track on early dementia.

To register by phone, call (800) 272-3900. Here is the link to register online: alz.org/co/events/rocky-mountain-conference-on-dementia. Registration is also open on the day of the event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

For further information, please call me at 403-2164 or send an email toombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.

Follow these topics: Health, Lifestyle