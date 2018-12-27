Robert Lee Davis (Bob)

Robert Lee Davis (Bob), with wife by his side, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 12 at their home in Arboles, Colo.

Born Oct 30,1944, in Okmulgee, Okla., to Charles and Imogene (Walters) Davis, Bob was the youngest son. He is survived by his brothers, Jerry and John, and his little sister, Sue.

Moving from Oklahoma to Bayfield, Colo., in 1957, Bob graduated from Bayfield High School in 1962. While in high school, he met the love of his life Sharon Holt. He attended Mesa College in Grand Junction. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Sue Holt, on June 27, 1963. His one and only love. They later had two children.

Bob joined the USAF and proudly served for eight years. He was honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant. Bob was an aircraft electrician, traveling to several countries; his last assignment was Vietnam.

Moving to Texas in 1970, where he worked with his father at Charlie Davis Plumbing as an electrician/air-conditioner repairman. Later, he worked as an electrical engineer for Josten’s.

Bob was very active in the Baptist Church; he was ordained as a deacon in 1975. In his later years, he enjoyed intensive computer study of the Bible and sharing the knowledge of his studies. He had written one book and was in the process of writing another about the wonderful words of God.

Bob loved his family and friends. Bob and Sharon enjoyed traveling and experiencing the beautiful creations of God throughout America and abroad.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 55 years; his son, Ken Davis, wife Teri; and daughter Shelley Johnson, husband Les; his grandchildren: Matthew, Joseph, Libby and Caroline; his siblings and their spouses: Jerry and Bonnie Davis, John and Bobbie Davis and Sue Francis; his loving in-laws, Jim and Jan Holt, Juanita Thate and Eileen Cooper; and 20 nephews and nieces.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Imogene Davis, in-laws Jim and Elsie Holt, sister-in-law Helen Davis and two brothers-in-law, John Cooper and Bob Thate.

A celebration of life will be held for Robert Lee Davis on Jan. 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Pine Valley Church, 1328 Country Road 501, Bayfield. There will be a meal after the service provided by the Bayfield High School classes of 1962 and 1963.

In lieu of floral arrangements, the family ask for donations for a commemorative brick for the Veterans memorial walls in Durango and Bayfield, Colo.

Our deep gratitude to our Pagosa Hospice team, Dr. Pruitt and nurses and our visiting angels. Their loving compassion and care made this final year fighting the results of Agent Orange so much easier.

