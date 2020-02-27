Road work ahead: U.S. 160 intersection improvements begin Monday

By Lisa Schwantes

Special to The SUN

On Monday, March 2, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will begin work on updating traffic signals along U.S. 160 at Pinon Causeway, Lewis Street and Hot Springs Boulevard.

Crews will be removing and replacing outdated equipment, installing new traffic signals, vehicle detection systems and pedestrian movement systems. This project was contracted for $1.5 million.

Based on increased traffic volumes and the intersections being located in the busy business corridor of Pagosa Springs, CDOT recommended replacement of the signals to improve the safety and efficiency for all users. This includes multimodal improvements for motor vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians, including push buttons with pedestrian specific signal phasing.

In addition to improving safety, the upgrades will help improve traffic flow.

Project schedule

Work on U.S. 160 is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 2. Work is expected to be completed by the end of May.

Work will begin at U.S. 160 and Pinon Causeway, with staggering construction start-ups at the intersections of Lewis Street and Hot Springs Boulevard every two to three weeks. Work will occur simultaneously at the intersections through the end of May.

Normal work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Some night work will be performed during this project.

Travel impacts

All pedestrians and motorized vehicles should expect travel impacts throughout the construction project.

Motorists should be aware of lane closures and lane shifts in the intersections.

Motorists are urged to obey speed reductions and watch for construction personnel and equipment in the work zone.

Detailed information will be disseminated on a weekly basis and updated when more significant impacts are expected.

Project contact

information

Project phone line: (970) 317-2237.

Project email: us160signalspagosasprings@gmail.com.

Project website: https://www.codot.gov/projects/us-160-signal-improvements-in-pagosa-springs.

Remember: Slow for the cone zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones:

• Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

• Stay alert. Expect the unexpected.

• Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

• Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.

• Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

• Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

• Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

• Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

• Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

• Be patient.

Follow these topics: CDOT, News, Top Stories