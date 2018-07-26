River access: Joint property discussions continue between town and water districts

During a private meeting on July 18 between representatives from the San Juan Water Conservancy District (SJWCD), Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) and Town of Pagosa Springs, discussions were held regarding a piece of property that the SJWCD and PAWSD jointly own.

