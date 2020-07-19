Rise and Recover Together, Pagosa Springs merchandise to benefit local nonprofits

Community Foundation serving

Southwest Colorado

The Archuleta Committee of the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado has pivoted its 19th Hole Concerts and created a new, online grant opportunity for local nonprofits. Since in-person gatherings are challenging this summer, we are inviting locals to purchase merchandise that will boost community spirit and raise important dollars for nonprofits.

Rise and Recover Together, Pagosa is a campaign rooted in community spirit. It is a shared movement to lift each other up in light of the hardships faced during the COVID-19 crisis. The campaign is centered on a locally designed logo to represent Pagosa’s strength and resilience during challenging times and to remind everyone we are stronger together.

Visit basintees.com/rise, scroll down to the Pagosa Springs section to find T-shirts, hats, yard signs, stickers and window clings. All proceeds from the Pagosa Springs sales will benefit selected nonprofits (originally applicants for the 19th Hole Concerts). Benefiting organizations are: Upper San Juan Search and Rescue, Veterans 4 Veterans, Aspire and the Archuleta County Fund (which is a community foundation fund raising money for future granting to local nonprofits).

We’d like to thank the sponsors of our 19th Hole Concerts for making this pivot with us and supporting the nonprofits in this new way. Please consider joining this creative initiative by purchasing merchandise to raise community spirit during these challenging times.