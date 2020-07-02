Rise and Recover Together, Pagosa campaign launched

By Marcy Mitchell

Aspire Medical Services and Education

Launched by the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado, Rise and Recover Together, Pagosa is a campaign rooted in community spirit. It is a shared movement to lift each other up in light of the hardships faced during the COVID-19 crisis. The campaign is centered on a locally designed logo to represent Pagosa’s strength and resilience during challenging times and to remind everyone we are stronger together.

By purchasing items with the Rise and Recover Together, Pagosa logo, individuals can both showcase their community spirit, as well as help local nonprofits. T-shirts, hats, yard signs and stickers are available through a local online store: https://basintees.com/rise. Scroll down the webpage to find the Pagosa Springs merchandise. Proceeds of all Pagosa sales will support local nonprofits, including Aspire Medical Services and Education, Veterans 4 Veterans, Upper San Juan Search and Rescue and the Archuleta County Fund through a grant from the Community Foundation.

This fundraiser, designed to build community spirit, was made available through the Community Foundation after the annual 19th Hole Concerts had to be canceled. The generous sponsors of the 19th Hole Concerts agreed to support the new Rise and Recover Together grant.

The theme Rise and Recover Together, Pagosa encapsulates many initiatives, including economic stabilization, recovery endeavors, supporting positive actions by citizens to aid in recovery, and supporting the business and nonprofit sectors.

“As we all come together as business owners, civic leaders and members of our community, it is vital to work together to rebuild, meet basic human needs and help people flourish,” said Scott Shine, Rise and Recover Together campaign task force member. “This inspirational campaign is grounded in our love for the community, which we believe has abundant assets and is well-positioned to rebound from this crisis, if we all work together to make it happen.”

To help support this cause, simply go to: https://basintees.com/rise and purchase a Pagosa Springs-themed hat or T-shirt for $25. For more information, please contact Tracy Pope of the Community Foundation at 375-5807.