Ribbon cutting planned for library’s new land

By Meg Wempe

Special to The PREVIEW

At 2 p.m. on Jan. 15, your Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library will have a ribbon cutting for our new land, and we hope you will save the date.

The library was gifted the land directly to our west and we want to celebrate this considerable donation with you. The land was donated to us in memory of Margaret Wilson, who was an amazing volunteer who gave her time and energy in the development of the library.

Lenore Bright, a previous library director, said about Wilson that “this was her library” and that Wilson was excited about what a library could do for the people of the local community. Wilson was instrumental in the growth of the library district and building of the library at its current location on 8th Street and U.S. 160.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, we will gather shortly on the land for the ribbon cutting, which will be followed by hot chocolate, homemade treats and fellowship inside the library. If you knew Wilson, we hope that you will share your stories about her to those of us who weren’t as fortunate to know her.

If you have any questions, please call Meg at 264-2209 or email her at meg@pagosalibrary.org. We hope you will join us to celebrate this very generous gift on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.

