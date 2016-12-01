Revised Verizon cell tower proposal to receive hearing

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
In April, in the face of substantial public opposition, Verizon Wireless withdrew an application filed with Archuleta County for approval of a planned new cell tower.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, News, Top Stories
© 2016, ↑ The Pagosa Springs SUN