Results for Wolf Creek Ski Area’s first fun race of the season

By Melanie Allen

Special to The SUN

Wolf Creek Ski Area held its first Fun Race of the season on Saturday, Dec. 14. There was a turnout of 24 racers.

The fastest time of the day was 27.17, made by Buzz Burke, from Pagosa Springs. Burke was the most experienced of the skiers, competing in the 71-plus bracket.

Ward Halterman placed first in the Boys 6-8 with a time of 41.37.

In the Boys 9-11, Ryan Rich placed second with a time of 34.25 and Noah Bellina placed third with a time of 34.29.

Robert Naundorff placed second in the Boys 12-14 with a time of 37.56.

In the Boys 15-17, Jeb Thompson placed first with a time of 29.27 and Talon Rapp placed third with a time of 33.26.

Austin Marchand placed first in the men 21-25, with no time listed.

In the Men 36-40, Rodney Naundorff placed third with a time of 36.32.

Burke placed first in the Men 71-plus with a time of 27.17.

Isabelle Ratliff placed first in the Girls 9-11 with a time of 31.31, and Lilly Buchner placed third with a time of 38.03.

Rylie Rapp placed first in the Girls 15-17 with a time of 36.57 and Jordan Maxwell placed second with a time of 37.89.

Annabelle Bowles placed first in the Girls 18-20 with a time of 28.34.

In the Women 41-50, Becky Deitemeyer placed first with a time of 37.15.

The next Fun Race in the series will be held on Jan. 5, 2020. The race is open to all ages and abilities levels, and is free with the purchase of a lift ticket. Racers can sign up at the Raven Grill in between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the race will be held between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the Charisma run.

