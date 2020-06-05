Restriping operations to affect area highways

The Colorado Department of Transportation have begun restriping pavement marking throughout Region 5 in southwest and south-central Colorado.

Restriping operations began June 1 and will continue through August.

The restriping project will replace existing pavement markings and enhance highway striping on both asphalt and concrete pavements. New yellow and white paint will improve visibility and help drivers stay in their lane; this will provide a safer roadway experience and highway system for the traveling public.

Please note striping operations are dependent on clear weather conditions. The targeted dates may fluctuate. Highways being restriped and approximate dates include:

Southwest Colorado

• June 5: U.S. 160 Cortez to Mancos.

• June 8: Colo. 145 Lizard Head Pass to Mountain Village.

• June 10: Colo. 62 from Placerville to Ridgway.

• June 12-29: U.S. 550 from Colorado/New Mexico state line to Durango, over Red Mountain Pass to Colona.

South-central Colorado

• July 1-Aug. 3: U.S. 160 from Mancos through Durango, Pagosa Springs, over Wolf Creek Pass to Alamosa and finishes on La Veta Pass.

• Aug. 4-5: U.S. 285 from Alder over Poncha Pass to Johnson Village.

• Aug. 7-15: U.S. 50 from the Colo. 114 intersection to Coaldale.

• Aug. 17: U.S. 291 from Salida to the U.S. 24 intersection.

• Aug. 18-20: U.S. 24 from Granite to Antero Junction (U.S. 24/U.S 285 intersection).

Traffic impacts

Travelers will encounter restriping operations Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph in work zones. This is a swift moving, mobile operation. Although work zones will only be in place for a few hours, motorists are urged to use caution and watch for heavy equipment. At times, through lanes and turn lanes may be temporarily closed to traffic, causing brief travel delays. Any temporary closures are to ensure the safety of the workers and the traveling public. Travelers are discouraged from passing the striping truck and crossing over fresh paint, as this may damage a vehicle’s finish. Please drive with patience during striping operations.

Remember: Slow for the cone zone. The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones:

• Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

• Stay alert. Expect the unexpected.

• Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

• Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.

• Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

• Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

• Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

• Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

• Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

• Be patient.

