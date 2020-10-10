Restoration Fellowship to host author Sara Hagerty

By Mark Thompson

Restoration Fellowship

Restoration Fellowship invites you to come listen to Sara Hagerty this weekend. Author of several books, Hagerty has great insight into learning how to love God in “life’s middle minutes.”

As a book author, conference speaker, blog writer and mother of seven, she has found a way to be connected to God in the middle of a busy life.

As she said, “I signed up for ‘radical’ when I became a Christian and assumed all sorts of things about the look and feel of ‘radical’ that are quite far from the daily life I live. The zeal behind that desire hasn’t changed; I now realize, though, how radical it is to love God at 2:32 on a Monday afternoon when life’s demands are unrelenting.”

There will be a meeting for women only at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10; a meeting for everyone at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10; and a final meeting Sunday morning, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. The meetings are free and there will be free child care provided at each session.

Restoration Fellowship is located at 264 Village Drive. We will also be observing proper COVID protocol: social distancing, hygienic cleaning, etc.