Restaurant announcements: Curbside orders, delivery, closures, special hours, online ordering, updated Thursday, Dec. 10, 3:24 p.m.

During this time of precautions and changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, area restaurants are working to better serve you. RESTAURANTS: Please email any changes in hours, business practices or special assistance you are offering, such as curbside pickup, to shari@pagosasun.com. Please keep us updated as changes happen. We will post those on our Facebook page and PagosaSUN.com at no cost to you. The following are announcements we have received from local restaurants:

Mountain Pizza and Taproom – Offering online ordering, curbside pickup and outdoor seating on the patio. The self-pour system is available, pour your drink and go back outside. Two customers at a time allowed inside for ordering. Full menu available. Hourly cleaning, hand sanitizer available at entrances. Open daily 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Last call for alcohol is 7:30 p.m. Online orders at mountainpizzaandtaproom.com. Phone orders: 264-7992.

Alley House Grille – The Alley House Grille invites you to dine with them in their lounge with outdoor seating. They will have in-floor heating, propane heaters and a fireplace. Open Wednesday through Sunday at 4 p.m. for dining or takeout. No alcohol service after 8 p.m. For reservations, call 264-0999 or email contact@alleyhousegrille.com.

Lost Cajun Restaurant – Starting Friday, Dec. 11, we will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday thru Sunday. We will offer curbside and take out during that time. We do have the option of putting 3-4 tables outdoors on days that weather is permitting, so please call to see if we are offering it that day or not, 264-0608.

Kip’s Grill & Cantina – open 7 days a week from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for take out and outdoor dining on our new heated patio area. Last call for alcohol will be at 8 p.m. Brunch is offered every Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 970-264-FOOD (3663) for take out.

Ps Froyo – offers call in 970-398-1636 and on-line ordering at psfroyo.com Grab -N- Go. Light breakfast and Lunch check menu on website. Side window and curbside available if requested by phone. Hours 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Outside dining available weather permitting.

Neon Mallard -offering outdoor dining service on Saturdays from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Limited seating available with heaters for warmth. Bring a jacket or just keep rocking the Ski gear for Apres Ski! We are also offering our Neon Mallard Packages to take home seven nights a week. If you would like to order any of our packages, please call in 24 hours in advance or by 1 p.m. the day of by contacting Missy Losee at 970-844-4683. Information on orders, including our menu, can be found on our social media pages, Facebook and instagram. Thank you for your support Pagosa, we look forward to bringing you your favorite cocktails!